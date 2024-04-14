Watch CBS News
Wife of former Harvard morgue manager to plead guilty to charges in connection to body part thefts

By WBZ-News Staff

BOSTON - The woman accused of helping her husband sell human body parts online will now plead guilty to some of the charges against her.

Denise Lodge changed her plea and will now plead guilty to aiding and abetting interstate transport of stolen goods. In exchange, all the other charges against her will be dropped. A Pennsylvania man also charged in the case who admitted to buying human remains from multiple people has already pleaded guilty.

Harvard Medical School Morgue Scandal
Denise Lodge leaves federal court in Concord, NH, June 14, 2023. Steven Porter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Lodge's husband, Cedric Lodge, is the former manager of the morgue at Harvard Medical School. He's accused of taking human remains back to his New Hampshire home and selling them online for a profit. Prosecutors said Cedric Lodge stole everything from heads, skin, bones and even brains.

A class action lawsuit has since been filed against Harvard and Cedric Lodge by families who had donated their loved ones bodies to the medical school.

Cedric Lodge's trial is scheduled to begin in August.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 6:57 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

