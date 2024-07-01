Dengue fever alert issued in Florida Keys after confirmed cases

Health alert issued in Florida Keys Health alert issued in Florida Keys 00:26

MIAMI - Health officials have issued an alert in the Florida Keys after two people were confirmed to have dengue fever.

The local alert comes days after the CDC issued a health advisory warning of an increased risk of dengue infections in the country.

The two confirmed dengue cases in the Keys were locally acquired, which means the people didn't get sick while traveling. Miami-Dade County has also reported locally acquired dengue cases this year.

It takes two cases for an alert to be issued.

Symptoms of dengue

Fever

Headache

Eye pain

Muscle, joint, or bone pain

Rash

Nausea and vomiting

Unusual bleeding from the nose or gums

Experts say severe dengue can occur, resulting in shock, internal bleeding, and death.

If you or a family member develop the above-mentioned symptoms, visit your healthcare provider or local clinic.

This is what health officials recommend in order to prevent the spread:

How to prevent the spread of dengue

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots, or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.

Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances, and other items that aren't being used.

Empty and clean birdbaths and pet water bowls at least once or twice a week.

Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don't accumulate water.

Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.

Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.