Demond Wilson, "Sanford and Son" and "The New Odd Couple" actor, dies at 79

Actor Demond Wilson, best known for playing Lamont Sanford in the popular 1970s TV show "Sanford and Son," has died at the age of 79, his publicist confirmed to CBS News on Sunday.

"The family of Demond Wilson is deeply saddened by his passing," Mark Goldman told CBS News in a statement. "At this time, they ask for privacy as they grieve."

He said no further details were available.

Wilson's son, Demond Wilson Jr., told TMZ that his father died Friday of complications from cancer at his home in Palm Springs, California.

Demond Wilson attends the 2016 Chiller Theater Expo at Parsippany Hilton on April 22, 2016 in Parsippany, New Jersey. Bobby Bank/WireImage via Getty

Goldman, who worked with Wilson for 15 years, said the actor's loss is "profoundly felt."

"He was an unbelievable man and his impact will never be forgotten," he said. "The family appreciates the support and understanding of the community during this difficult time."

Wilson, who was born in Georgia, grew up in New York City and studied tap dancing and ballet. He made his Broadway debut at the age of four with William Marshall and Ossie Davis in a revival of the Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Green Pastures" and danced at Harlem's Apollo Theater at age 12. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966 until 1968 and was stationed in Vietnam.

After returning to New York, he appeared in several shows on Broadway before moving out to Los Angeles.

In 1971, he appeared on an episode of "All in the Family," playing a burglar alongside Cleavon Little, who held the Bunkers hostage in their home. That role led him to land the part of Lamont Sanford, the son of aging widower Fred G. Sanford, in "Sanford and Son" alongside Redd Foxx.

Demond Wilson as Lamont Sanford, Whitman Mayo as Grady Wilson in "Sanford and Son" NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

After six seasons — which included five as a 10-ten hit — Wilson turned down an offer to lead the show by himself after Foxx left in a salary dispute. He went on to star in CBS's "Baby … I'm Back," but the show only last 13 episodes.

Wilson then starred opposite Ron Glass in "The New Odd Couple," which only lasted 18 episodes.

In the 1980s, Wilson beat a cocaine problem and became ordained as an interdenominational minister. In 2009, he wrote the book, "Second Banana: The Bitter Sweet Memories of the Sanford & Son Years."

Wilson is survived by his wife and their six children.