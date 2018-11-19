Democratic senators file suit to block Matt Whitaker's appointment

Three Democratic senators have filed a lawsuit challenging President Trump's appointment of Matthew Whitaker as acting attorney general.

The complaint was filed Monday by Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Mazie Hirono of Hawaii and Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island. All three senators sit on the Senate Judiciary Committee and are arguing that Whitaker's appointment violates the Constitution's Appointment Clause "advice and consent" role.

They believe that Whitaker's appointment violates the Constitution because he has not been confirmed by the Senate.

The complaint asks a judge to declare the appointment unconstitutional and to prevent him from serving as head of the Justice Department.

Whitaker was Attorney General Jeff Sessions' chief of staff and was elevated to the top job after Sessions was ousted by Mr. Trump on Nov. 7.

Maryland's attorney general has also filed a suit over Whitaker's appointment, declaring it illegal and unconstitutional.

