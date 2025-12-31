Democrat wins Iowa state Senate special election, keeps GOP from reclaiming supermajority in Legislature

Des Moines, Iowa — Democrat Renee Hardman was elected to the Iowa state Senate on Tuesday in a year-end special election, denying Republicans from reclaiming two-thirds control of the chamber and Legislature.

Hardman bested Republican Lucas Loftin by an overwhelming margin to win a seat representing parts of the Des Moines suburbs. The seat became vacant after the Oct. 6 death of state Sen. Claire Celsi, a Democrat.

Hardman, the CEO of nonprofit Lutheran Services of Iowa and a member of the West Des Moines City Council, becomes the first Black woman elected to the 50-member Senate.

This undated photo provided by Hardman for Iowa on Dec. 26, 2025 shows Democrat Renee Hardman. Hardman for Iowa via AP

"I want to recognize that while my name was the one on the ballot, this race was never just about me," Hardman told a room of supporters in West Des Moines after declaring victory.

With 99% of votes counted, Hardman led by about 43 percentage points.

Her win is the latest in a string of special election victories for Iowa Democrats, who flipped two Senate seats this year to break up a supermajority that had allowed Republicans to easily confirm GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds' appointments to state agencies and commissions.

Democrat Mike Zimmer first flipped a seat in January, winning a district that had strongly favored President Trump in the 2024 election. In August, Democrat Catelin Drey handily defeated her GOP opponent in the Republican stronghold of northwestern Iowa, giving Democrats 17 seats to Republicans' 33. Celsi's death brought that down to 16.

Republicans would have regained two-thirds control in the state Senate with a Loftin victory Tuesday.

The GOP still has significant majorities in both chambers, including an airtight 66-33 supermajority in the Iowa House of Representatives, but not the two-thirds of both chambers that would have given it a supermajority in the Legislature.

Without a supermajority, the party will need to get support from at least one state Senate Democrat to approve Reynolds' nominees.

Ken Martin, chair of the Democratic National Committee, called Hardman's victory "a major check on Republican power."

"With the last special election of the year now decided, one thing is clear: 2025 was the year of Democratic victories and overperformance, and Democrats are on track for big midterm elections," Martin said.

In November, the party dominated the first major Election Day since Trump returned to the White House, notably winning governor's races in Virginia and New Jersey. Democrats held onto a Kentucky state Senate seat this month in a special election. And while Republican Matt Van Epps won a Tennessee special election for a U.S. House seat, the relatively slim margin of victory gave Democrats hope for next year's midterms. The party must net three House seats in 2026 to reclaim the majority and impede Mr. Trump's agenda.

Loftin, a tree trimmer turned data manager, congratulated Hardman and told The Associated Press he's praying for her as she embarks on this important chapter.

Iowa GOP Chairman Jeff Kaufmann applauded Loftin and his supporters for putting up a fight in what he described as "a very tough district." Democrats outnumber Republicans by about 3,300 voters, or 37% to 30%.

"Although we fell short this time, the Republican Party of Iowa remains laser-focused on expanding our majorities in the Iowa Legislature and keeping Iowa ruby-red," Kaufmann said.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee pledged Tuesday to help defend the party's gains in Iowa and prevent the return of a GOP supermajority next year.