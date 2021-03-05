Delta flight diverted to Sacramento after passenger dies on board

A flight was diverted to Sacramento International Airport Thursday night after a passenger died on board, CBS Sacramento reports. Delta Flight 1837 was headed to Seattle from the Mexican resort city of Cabo when a passenger became unresponsive, an airport spokesperson said.

Just after 7 p.m., the flight diverted to SMF and airport fire personnel pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The Sacramento County coroner's office came to retrieve the body. It appears the person died of natural causes, the coroner's office said.

The office said the plane likely stopped in Sacramento because it was the closest airport and a place where the flight crew could get some help.