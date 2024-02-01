Delta and Amex hike credit card fees while enhancing perks. Here's what to know.

Delta Air Lines and American Express on Thursday said they are hiking the annual fee on their joint Delta SkyMiles American Express card, while also offering cardholders new benefits.

Effective immediately for new signups and May 1 for existing customers, card fees will rise by as much as $100, American Express said (See here for more information on the new card costs and benefits.) Specifically:

The Delta SkyMiles American Express Reserve card's fees will rise to $650 annually, up from $550.

The cobranded platinum card's fees will increase to $350, up from $250 annually.

The gold card fee will rise to $150 up from $99.

The business versions of these cards' fees will also rise.

New card benefits include credits for the following travel and dining platforms:

Delta Stays, the airline's travel portal for hotels and vacation rentals

Resy, the online restaurant reservation platform

Ride-sharing services Uber, Lyft, Curb, Revel, Alto and Via rides

The enhanced benefits also include improvements to airline-issued companion certificates that cardholders receive. Previously, companion certificates for the Platinum and Reserve cards were restricted to travel within the contiguous U.S. Now they are also valid for travel to all 50 states as well as Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, according to American Express, which said that could lead to savings on airfare for families.