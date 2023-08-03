Lost Death Valley visitors trek across salt flat after car gets stuck: "It could have cost their lives"

Two men who got lost in Death Valley National Park and walked for miles to find help could be facing charges and fines for allegedly driving across a salt flat, officials said Tuesday.

Though using GPS, the two got lost on July 4 after taking a wrong turn onto a gravel road, officials said. There is no cell service in most of the park, and the men spent three hours driving back and forth on the road. Worried about running out of gas, they decided to drive directly across the salt flat to reach Badwater Road, the main paved road in the southern end of the park, according to the park service.

The car got stuck in the mud after less than a mile, officials said.

A car stuck in the mud in Death Valley National Park. National Park Service

There is no cell service in most of the park, so, unable to call for help, the men walked about a mile across the salt flat to Badwater Road, then another 12 miles north. Around 3 a.m., the men split up, with one of them walking another 6 miles north.

He was picked up by other visitors around 8 a.m. and taken to Furnace Creek, where he was able to call for help.

The good Samaritans who picked up the first man drove back to get the second man, who was suffering from heat illness. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The lowest temperature that evening was 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the park service said.

"Driving off-road is illegal in Death Valley National Park," the National Park Service said. "In this case, it could have cost their lives."

The car remained stuck in the salt flat for three weeks until a towing company was able to remove it on July 27, according to the National Park Service. The skid steer used to remove the car was carefully driven in the same tracks the car had created to minimize additional damage to the park, as off-roading can harm plants and animals. Driving on the salt flats often leaves tracks that can scar the desert for decades.

A skid steer was used to carefully extract the car after it got stuck in the mud in Death Valley while traveling across the salt flat. National Park Service

"Death Valley is an awe-inspiring place that demands our utmost respect and preparedness," Death Valley Superintendent Mike Reynolds said. "We urge visitors to exercise caution and adhere to park rules. Don't drive off established roads; this damages the environment and can turn deadly."

The park visitors who got lost were issued a mandatory court appearance for illegal off-road driving and the resulting damage to the park.

The dual tracks of the car that had gotten stuck and the skid steer used to remove it from a salt flat in Death Valley National Park. National Park Service

The National Park Service urged visitors to prepare before visiting Death Valley National Park. Officials noted that GPS navigation in the area can be unreliable. Visitors should be sure to bring an up-to-date road map.

Heat-related deaths have been reported at Death Valley this summer. Tourists have flocked to the park this summer to experience the extreme heat.