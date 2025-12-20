At least 10 killed, 10 wounded in shooting in South Africa

A gunman killed at least 10 people and wounded 10 others in an attack at a township outside Johannesburg, police said Sunday, in the second mass shooting in South Africa this month.

The motive for the attack in Bekkersdal, 25 miles southwest of the city, was not clear, police told Agence France-Press.

"Some victims were randomly shot in the streets by unknown gunmen," a police statement said.

"Ten people are dead. We don't have a breakdown of who they are," Brigadier Brenda Muridili, police spokesperson for Gauteng province, told AFP.

The shooting took place near a tavern or informal bar in Bekkersdal, an impoverished area near some of South Africa's major gold mines.

The wounded were taken to hospital, police said.

On Dec. 6, gunmen stormed a hostel near the capital Pretoria, killing a dozen people including a three-year-old child.

Police said the shooting was at a site that was illegally selling alcohol.

South Africa, home to 63 million people, suffers from a high crime rate, including one of the highest murder rates in the world.