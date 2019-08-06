Video shows chaos after police took down Dayton gunman

Police say they've found at least 41 shell casings at the Dayton, Ohio, crime scene that came from the gumman's legally obtained AR-15 like rifle. And he may have had enough ammunition on him to fire up to 250 rounds, but police stopped him just as he tried to storm inside a packed bar.

New cellphone video shows the chaos inside that crowded Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton's Oregon District when police stormed in, just seconds after officers shot and killed Conner Betts, who opened fire on people outside. Betts can be seen facedown on the video in the bar's doorway, with police weapons pointed at him.

"Hearing a weapon fired like that in succession like that, and you don't know where it's coming from, like literally running for your life," survivor Caitlin Mougey said.



Mougey was in the Oregon District when the shooting began. On Monday, she went back to the scene to pay respects to those who lost their lives.



"I just think that this is really sad," Mougey said. "And things aren't getting done to fix it."



The gunman killed nine people in less than 30 seconds, including his sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts.



"I know he got off on making people afraid," Aubrey Williams, a former high school classmate of the shooter, told "Inside Edition."



Williams said Betts was a bully and she'd heard he threatened to kill one of his ex-girlfriends.

"He did make threats often, like, on a dime," Williams said. "It was like it didn't faze him, like he didn't have empathy towards what killing somebody meant."

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine is holding a press conference Tuesday to announce proposals to address gun violence and mental illness. And a gun show scheduled for this weekend in Dayton has been cancelled. Organizers said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Dayton community."