Red Sox legend David Ortiz throws out first pitch at Fenway

David Ortiz hugs Jason Varitek after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the game between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Mon., Sept. 9, 2019, in Boston. Getty

Three months after he was shot in the Dominican Republic, David Ortiz returned to Fenway Park to throw out the first pitch before the Red Sox-Yankees game, CBS Boston reports. The Red Sox Hall of Famer was introduced as "one of the most beloved people" in the history of Boston.

He ran up the dugout steps and threw the first pitch to former teammate Jason Varitek.

He then thanked the Red Sox organization and fans who supported him during his recovery.

Ortiz was shot in the back June 9 in the Dominican Republic. He was rushed into surgery before he was flown to Boston. He was moved out of intensive care June 22, but remained at Massachusetts General Hospital until he was released July 26.

More than a dozen people have been arrested in the Dominican Republic in connection with the shooting. Dominican police have said Ortiz was not the intended target.