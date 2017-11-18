David Cassidy, "Partridge Family" star hospitalized in Florida, representative says

NEW YORK -- "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy has been hospitalized in Florida.

His publicist, JoAnn Geffen, told CBS News that Cassidy is "currently conscious and surrounded by family."

TMZ first reported that Cassidy had been hospitalized due to organ failure.

His brother, Shaun Cassidy, posted on Facebook that the messages of support "mean the world to all of us."

Thank you for all your love and good wishes for David. It means the world to all of us. Posted by Shaun Cassidy on Saturday, November 18, 2017



The 67-year-old said earlier this year that he was struggling with memory loss. He also announced this year that he was ending his 50-year career after a few concerts. The actor and singer said that traveling and his arthritis made performing difficult.

Cassidy has had numerous personal problems in the decades following his initial success, ranging from substance abuse to bankruptcy. He's the stepson of actress and fellow "Partridge Family" star Shirley Jones.