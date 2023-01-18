Are you a "motivated dater"? Dating app Hinge might be for you.

One dating app is testing the limits of how much people are willing to pay for love.

Hinge is adding a new subscription tier that charges "highly motivated daters" up to $60 per month. The app, part of Match Group's portfolio of dating apps, is aiming the new premium offering at single people who are most determined to find a mate on the platform, which bills itself as "the dating app designed to be deleted."

Users who shell out the extra cash will have more exposure on the app and receive better recommendations for potential mates, according to Bloomberg, which first reported on the new feature on Tuesday.

The new premium subscription tier will be rolled out sometime this quarter, Match Group said in its third-quarter earnings call.

Match teased the higher priced service in a letter to shareholders in November saying the subscription tier "will unlock priority access for their most intentioned users who have a higher propensity to pay."

For $720 a year, however, the top-tier subscription is a bargain compared to high-priced matchmaking services, which can cost tens of thousands of dollars per year.

Match Group's other dating networks include The League, Tinder and others. Match is also testing a version of Tinder that would cost roughly $500 a month, the company confirmed.

Match is publicly traded and profitable, reporting net income of nearly $775 million on revenue of $3.1 billion for 2022.