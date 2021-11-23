Waukesha parade crash suspect previously ran over his child's mother, records allege

Darrell Brooks, who allegedly drove an SUV into the Waukesha holiday parade, has a history of violence and was out on bond after an incident earlier in November, according to court records.

Five people were killed and 48 were injured, including at least 18 children. Brooks could face five counts of intentional homicide.

Minutes before the horrific scene unfolded at the holiday parade, police say, Brooks left the scene of a domestic dispute. They say he wasn't being chased when he drove into the parade.

"We actually had a squad and barricades up and he drove right through," said Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson. "When an officer tried to engage and stop the threat, he still continued through the crowd for some distance."

Brooks has a long criminal history. He's been charged with crimes 16 times since 1999. In 2020, he was charged with three felony gun counts.

Most recently, on November 2, the 39-year-old allegedly ran over his child's mother at a gas station with the same red SUV he's accused of driving on Sunday, court documents show. He posted a $1,000 bail earlier this month.

The Milwaukee County district attorney on Monday called the bail "inappropriately low" and launched a review into the decision.

Online, Brooks appears to be an aspiring rapper. In one video, he can be seen singing next to a red SUV that looks similar to the vehicle used in Sunday's attack.

Police say they took Brooks into custody a short distance from the parade route after he barreled through the crowd, leaving witnesses to rush to help those hit.

The investigation is ongoing.

"Right now our focus, the Waukesha Police Department's focus, the city of Waukesha's focus is the families, the victims and due process," Thompson said.

Police say they are confident Brooks acted alone and it was not a case of domestic terrorism. He's set to make his first court appearance Tuesday.