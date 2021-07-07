Uncle of Darnella Frazier, teen who filmed George Floyd's murder, killed in Minneapolis police car crash

The uncle of Darnella Frazier, the teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd, was killed in a crash involving a police squad car in Minneapolis, CBS Minnesota reported Tuesday.

Authorities said a police vehicle was chasing after a carjacking and robbery suspect just after midnight Tuesday. While the suspect got away, the police car collided with two vehicles that weren't involved in the chase, killing one of the drivers. Family members told CBS Minnesota said the driver of the car was identified as Leneal Frazier.

His niece, Darnella, wrote a Facebook post about his death, saying she feels "so hurt."

"Another black man lost his life in the hands of the police!" she said. "I asked my mom several times 'he died??' I couldn't accept what I was hearing and still can't."

The younger Frazier, whose compelling video evidence helped convict former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin and earned her a special Pulitzer, directed her frustration at Minneapolis police after the loss of her uncle.

"Minneapolis police has cost my whole family a big loss...We went to the spot he was killed at and put beautiful flowers and candles, but even thats not enough to bring him back," she said. "It's not fair how the police can just go around killing people...WHY ARE YOU DOING A HIGH SPEED CHASE ON A RESIDENTIAL RODE??? you took an innocent life trying to catch someone else... I don't know how to feel."

I honestly can’t believe I’m making this post right now...I’m so hurt...nothing feels real. I woke up to the most... Posted by Darnella Frazier on Tuesday, July 6, 2021

The officer in the crash was treated and released from a local hospital. The second driver was also treated, but he is recovering at home. The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Frazier was the father of six children and grandfather of one, according to a GoFundMe created to help the family. His sister, Cheryl Frazier, told CBS Minnesota the crash took the life of a good man.

"He was a very good person, he would help you if you needed help, he'll give you the shirt off his back if he had to," she said. "He was always that type of person."