Daniel Penny charged with criminally negligent homicide, manslaughter in chokehold of Jordan Neely on subway in SoHo

Daniel Penny faces arraignment in death of Jordan Neely Daniel Penny faces arraignment in death of Jordan Neely 01:41

NEW YORK -- Daniel Penny was arraigned Wednesday in the chokehold death of Jordan Neely on the subway.

He was charged with criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter.

He pleaded not guilty.

Read More: Daniel Penny indicted in subway chokehold death of Jordan Neely

Penny was arrested last month for second-degree manslaughter and has since been out on bond. His arrest followed protests and came 11 days after the deadly encounter.

The 24-year-old Marine veteran was seen on video holding Neely in a chokehold on the F train back on May 1 in SoHo.

Read More: Daniel Penny says Jordan Neely threatened to kill subway riders before deadly chokehold on video released by his attorneys

Neely was a 30-year-old subway performer who had been homeless and had a history of mental illness.

Penny told investigators Neely was threatening passengers on the train and acting erratically. His lawyers say Penny was acting in self defense and never intended to kill Neely.

Sources say if found guilty of the initial manslaughter charges, Penny could face up to 15 years behind bars -- although, the indictment could contain more or less serious charges.

The arraignment was held Wednesday morning at the State Supreme Court in Lower Manhattan.