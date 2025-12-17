Dan Bongino leaving post as FBI deputy director next month

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino will be leaving his role in January, he announced in a social media post on Wednesday.

"I want to thank President Trump, AG Bondi, and Director Patel for the opportunity to serve with purpose," Bongino wrote in a post on X. "Most importantly, I want to thank you, my fellow Americans, for the privilege to serve you."

President Trump appeared to confirm Bongino's exit earlier Wednesday, telling reporters: "Dan did a great job. I think he wants to go back to his show."

The former Secret Service agent and conservative pundit's departure from the FBI ends a tumultuous tenure with the Bureau.

This is a breaking story; it will be updated.