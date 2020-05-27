Cuomo to Congress: "Stop abusing New York"

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he has a message for "our friends" in Congress: "Stop abusing New York. Stop abusing New Jersey. Stop abusing Massachusetts and Illinois and Michigan and Pennsylvania."

"Stop abusing the states who bore the brunt of the COVID virus, through no fault of their own," he said.

Cuomo said New York is among the states that put more money into the "federal pot" every year than they take out. "New York pays more every year – $29 billion more – than they take back," he said.

The top five states receiving money from the federal government are Virginia, Maryland, Kentucky, Alabama and Florida, according to Cuomo.

"The great irony is: The conservatives want to argue against redistribution of wealth. Why should you take money from the rich and give it to the poor?"

"That's exactly what you are doing," he said.

Cuomo also urged the federal government to pass legislation to help state and local governments, saying there can be no national recovery if they're not funded.

"The federal government has a role to play, and the federal government has to do its part as we work our way through this crisis," he said.

"Pass a piece of legislation that is honorable and decent and does the right thing for all Americans. Why is that so hard?" he said.

He held his daily briefing in Washington, D.C., after he met with President Trump at the White House.