Police warn of crocodiles "absolutely everywhere" after Australia floods

Police in Australia's Northern Territory warned of crocodiles "absolutely everywhere" on Sunday and said they had moved more than 1,000 people across the state into shelter after massive floods.

The state has endured heavy rains over the weekend, with the town of Katherine experiencing its worst flooding since 1998.

Police evacuated more than 1,000 people across the territory on Saturday, with helicopters and aircraft deployed to communities in remote areas.

"It doesn't get much bigger," police incident control acting commander Shaun Gill told journalists.

He said "at least" 90 homes were without power and warned residents against swimming in the waters.

"There is crocs absolutely everywhere. Please don't go in the water. The message is quite clear," he said. "Don't swim in the water for two reasons: it's a fast flowing river, and also, this is where crocs are most active."

Assistant police commissioner Travis Wurst also warned residents of Katherine not to "do something silly" and jump in the water.

He warned of "crocodiles and other things that will make your life difficult."

Several schools will remain closed into Monday due to the flooding, Northern Territory Chief Minister Lia Finocchiaro said.

Northern Territory Police

More than 100,000 saltwater and freshwater crocodiles are estimated to be living across northern Australia. Saltwater crocodiles, which can grow to more than 20 feet, weigh over a ton, and have a bite force strong enough to crush a human skull.

On Sunday, police said they rescued a 40-year-old man from the raging floodwaters in Beswick.

"The male quickly became fatigued trying to swim in the fast-flowing water. He gripped onto a partially submerged gum tree, keeping only his head above the waterline and began yelling for assistance," police said, adding that officers were ultimately able to use a boat to rescue the man.

The vast Northern Territory is one of the country's most sparsely populated areas and is frequently hit with extreme weather.

Researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.

"The Northern Territory Police Force strongly urge people to stay out of flood waters," Superintendent Virginia Read said in a statement. "The risk of injury, sickness and death are too high – if it's flooded, forget it."

In 2022, Australian authorities warned of the "dangers lurking in flood waters" after what they identified as a bull shark's fin was spotted in floodwaters in Queensland.