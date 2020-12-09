Watch Live: Pentagon officials give update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Officials from the Pentagon are briefing the public Wednesday on the government's plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines. Secretary of Defense's Assistant for Public Affairs Jonathan Hoffman, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Thomas McCaffery and Defense Health Agency Director Lieutenant General Ronald Place will detail the Defense Department's strategy to distribute the coronavirus vaccines.

As part of the government's Operation Warp Speed, the Defense Department and Department of Health and Human Services are working together to coordinate the development and distribution of the vaccines. Two vaccines are so far expected to be granted emergency use authorizations by the Food and Drug Administration, but both must be kept very cold, presenting a challenge for distribution. The vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech needs to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius, while the vaccine by Moderna must be shipped at minus 20 degrees Celsius.

How to watch Pentagon officials discuss COVID-19 vaccine distribution

The U.S. is anticipated to get 40 million doses of the vaccines, both of which must be given twice for full effectiveness, by the end of the year. State officials in some states have said they anticipate prioritizing people at greater risk for contracting the disease, including elderly people and healthcare workers.

The disease is surging in the U.S., which has reported more than 15 million cases and 286,000 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. President-elect Joe Biden has said the incoming administration will ensure the country will have 100 million doses available during his first 100 days in office.

The briefing comes a day after the U.K. rolled out the first jabs of the Pfizer vaccine to its citizens, starting with a 90-year-old woman.

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change