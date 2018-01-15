Sports reporter who went missing in Texas explains her disappearance

HOUSTON -- A 29-year-old sports reporter who went missing in the Houston area has released a statement discussing what led to her disappearance. CBS News affiliate KHOU-TV reports Courtney Roland tweeted on Monday, saying she underwent "five days of extensive testing" at Houston Methodist Medical Center.

Thank you all for your prayers! pic.twitter.com/wbFA68BBfK — Courtney Faye Roland (@CourtneyRivals) January 15, 2018

Roland says doctors told her that she had an adverse reaction to a prescription medication. She was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Roland says she doesn't remember everything that happened to her. Investigators don't suspect there was any foul play.

KHOU-TV

Roland's roommate reported her missing on Jan. 8 after receiving a text message about a suspicion man.

The Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter's purse, iPad, computer and credit cards were later found inside of the Galleria mall. Roland's Jeep Cherokee was located across the street, along with her cell phone.

The following day, authorities located Roland at a Chick-fil-A restaurant in the area.