Reporter found after going missing in Houston

Police found a sports reporter Monday morning who had gone missing in the Houston area. CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports that police found 29-year-old Courtney Roland's Jeep Cherokee near the Galleria mall just after midnight on Sunday.

Police said on Twitter Monday morning that she was found in the same area and appeared to be unharmed but was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

At a press conference Monday afternoon, police said they believe Roland became confused from a reaction to medication she was taking. She received no injuries beyond bumps and bruises, but she doesn't remember everything that happened to her. Investigators don't suspect there was any foul play.

"At this time we do not believe anything criminal occurred to her," Capt. Mark Lentini told reporters.

A passer-by who had seen news coverage of her disappearance called police at around 8:15 a.m., saying he had seen her walking under an overpass, the police said. Officers caught up with her and were able to confirm her identity. Even though she was in a confused state, she knew who she was, Lentini said.

Latest: After seeing Ms. Roland's case in the news this morning, a passerby called us about 8:15am, stating Ms. Roland was under an overpass at the 610 West Loop at Richmond. Our officers arrived, confirmed it was her and arranged she be checked at an area hospital. #HouNews https://t.co/U6xieTLY0U — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 8, 2018

Police say the Rivals.com Texas A&M reporter's phone was found inside the vehicle. Her purse with an iPad, computer and credit cards were also all found intact somewhere inside the Galleria.

Roland was seen at one point trying to use her iPad to find her iPhone, which Lentini said had lost power after midnight Saturday.

Our friend and colleague @Rivals, Courtney Roland, is currently missing in the Houston area. If you have any information or have seen her at all, please contact the HPD missing person line at 832-394-1840. pic.twitter.com/66kKDPenRT — Matt Clare (@MattClareRivals) January 8, 2018

KHOU-TV reports that Roland, who last seen wearing a camouflage fleece sweater and an orange hat, was last heard from Saturday around 4 p.m. She texted a roommate, telling her a suspicious man at a Walgreens was following her. The man followed her in a blue truck all the way home, but then he allegedly drove off when she got out.

The roommate was supposed to meet up with Roland but she never showed up, the station reported. The roommate didn't report Roland missing to police until around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Lentini told reporters.

Roland's parents pleaded for information.

BREAKING: We spoke with #CourtneyRoland parents and friends who are pleading for info on her whereabouts. She was last heard from Saturday evening near the heights, her car located this morning near Galleria/Post Oak. Info call @houstonpolice. Details #khou11 pic.twitter.com/LuC4aIjeTl — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) January 8, 2018

"If somebody has her, we just want to tell them that we love you too. And I know Courtney would be praying for you because that's the way she was. She cared about other people," said dad Steve Roland.