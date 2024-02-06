Courtney Clenney case: Parents of OnlyFans model accused of boyfriend's murder booked into Miami-Dade jail

Courtney Clenney's parents bond out of jail Courtney Clenney's parents bond out of jail 02:24

MIAMI -- The parents of a Miami-Dade woman accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend two years ago were booked into jail Tuesday to face charges related to tampering with the victim's laptop.

Deborah Clenney, 57, was booked into the county jail around 8:15 a.m. and her husband, Kim Clenney, 60, was booked into the facility around 8:30 a.m., according to jail records.

The couple left the jail Tuesday evening.

The couple's daughter, Courtney Clenney, 27, has been accused of killing her boyfriend Christian Obumseli to death in their condo in Edgewater in April 2022. She was still in custody as of Tuesday

Her parents are each facing a charge of unauthorized access to a computer after prosecutors say they were able to successfully log into Obumseli's computer even though they did not have permission to do so.

Attorneys for the couple issued a statement on their behalf. In part, it said:

"Today Kim and Deborah voluntarily surrendered to the Turner Gilford Knight Correction Center in Miami Dade County, posted bond and are being released. They have both been charged with unlawful access to a computer. The allegations are frivolous and entirely without merit. The charge is such an overreach by law enforcement that it seems clear they are being targeted for being witnesses in their daughter's case. This misuse of power and show of force is simply an attempt to bully them and scare them off from supporting their daughter-which will never happen."

Courtney Clenney has said that she stabbed Obumseli in self-defense.

The Clenney couple were arrested late last month in Austin, Texas.

Records obtained by CBS News Miami show Kim and Deborah Clenney were booked at 2:34 p.m. by the Travis County Sheriff's Office on out-of-state felony charges and were held without bond for another agency.



"The family believes this is a closer step insuring justice is done for the unlawful taking of the life of Christian Ombuseli," said Larry Handfield, the lawyer representing the family of the slain man. "They are very happy to learn that they are in Miami-Dade County now to stand for these charges being brought against them to become co-defendants along with their daughter Courtney Clenney."

Kim and Deborah Clenney's arraignment was slated to occur Monday.