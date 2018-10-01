By Kate Gibson MoneyWatch October 1, 2018, 6:01 PM

Costco, Home Depot among retailers to close Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving dinner: Many retailers are staying shut for the festive fall holiday

Butterball Turkey Company, PR NEWSWIRE

Americans may still be debating costumes for Halloween, but Thanksgiving is already on the calendar as a day off from work for employees at brick-and-mortar stores of at least 60 retailers, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com

Many retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving as foot traffic slowly declined and online sales took off. Costco, Home Depot, Ikea and Sam's Club are among the big-name retailers that plan to take off Nov. 22, according to the third annual compilation by BestBlackFriday.com.

But the day after Thanksgiving -- known as Black Friday because it's seen as the day retailers achieve profitability, or get "in the black" -- is a different story. Market research firm ShopperTrack estimates this year's Black Friday will be the largest shopping day of 2018.

The National Retail Federation estimated that 174 million people shopped in stores and online during last year's five-day Thanksgiving weekend, which ends with Cyber Monday. 

In 2017, 57 percent of those surveyed by BestBlackFriday.com opposed Thanksgiving Day store openings, while just 16 percent favored them. However, the site's latest poll found nearly a quarter of the 1,069 people surveyed said they favor holiday openings, up nearly 9 percentage points from last year. 

Here's BestBlackFriday's official Thanksgiving Day closure list, which the website said it would add to as more stores confirm their plans for the holiday shopping weekend:

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018 (as of Oct. 1)

  • A.C. Moore
  • Abt Electronics
  • Academy Sports + Outdoors
  • Acme Tools
  • Allen Edmonds
  • American Girl
  • At Home
  • AT&T (company-owned stores)
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods
  • BJ's Wholesale Club
  • Blain's Farm & Fleet
  • Bob's Discount Furniture
  • Burlington
  • Christopher & Banks
  • Cost Plus World Market
  • Costco
  • Craft Warehouse
  • Crate and Barrel
  • Dillard's
  • dressbarn (majority of stores)
  • Fleet Farm
  • Gardner-White Furniture
  • Guitar Center
  • H&M
  • Half Price Books
  • Harbor Freight Tools
  • Hobby Lobby
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Homesense
  • IKEA
  • JOANN Stores
  • Lowe's
  • Marshalls
  • Mattress Firm
  • Music & Arts
  • Nordstrom
  • Nordstrom Rack
  • P.C. Richard & Son
  • Patagonia
  • Pep Boys
  • Petco
  • PetSmart
  • Pier 1 Imports
  • Publix
  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
  • REI
  • Sam's Club
  • Sierra Trading Post
  • Sportsman's Warehouse
  • Sprint (retail stores closed unless mall dictates otherwise; mall kiosks may open)
  • Staples
  • Stein Mart
  • Sur La Table
  • The Container Store
  • TJ Maxx
  • Tractor Supply Co.
  • Trollbeads
  • Von Maur
  • West Marine
    • © 2018 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.

    Featured in MoneyWatch

    Popular