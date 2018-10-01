Costco, Home Depot among retailers to close Thanksgiving Day

Americans may still be debating costumes for Halloween, but Thanksgiving is already on the calendar as a day off from work for employees at brick-and-mortar stores of at least 60 retailers, according to a list compiled by BestBlackFriday.com.

Many retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving as foot traffic slowly declined and online sales took off. Costco, Home Depot, Ikea and Sam's Club are among the big-name retailers that plan to take off Nov. 22, according to the third annual compilation by BestBlackFriday.com.

But the day after Thanksgiving -- known as Black Friday because it's seen as the day retailers achieve profitability, or get "in the black" -- is a different story. Market research firm ShopperTrack estimates this year's Black Friday will be the largest shopping day of 2018.

The National Retail Federation estimated that 174 million people shopped in stores and online during last year's five-day Thanksgiving weekend, which ends with Cyber Monday.

In 2017, 57 percent of those surveyed by BestBlackFriday.com opposed Thanksgiving Day store openings, while just 16 percent favored them. However, the site's latest poll found nearly a quarter of the 1,069 people surveyed said they favor holiday openings, up nearly 9 percentage points from last year.

Here's BestBlackFriday's official Thanksgiving Day closure list, which the website said it would add to as more stores confirm their plans for the holiday shopping weekend:

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018 (as of Oct. 1)

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (company-owned stores)

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ's Wholesale Club

Blain's Farm & Fleet

Bob's Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard's

dressbarn (majority of stores)

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lowe's

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Music & Arts

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam's Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sprint (retail stores closed unless mall dictates otherwise; mall kiosks may open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine