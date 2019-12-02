ICYMI: Here's what you missed on Sunday's "Face the Nation", December 1, 2019

Why this all matters: Booker, while trying to hark back to the days of the "Obama Coalition" with a hopeful message of "love" and "unity" as the ethos for his 2020 run, he might be one of the only candidates on trail right now that is looking at the road ahead with a realistic vision and not with a pair of rose-colored glasses. Booker doesn't shy away from making any campaign appearance -- TV or otherwise -- into an appeal for cash, a move that oftentimes pays off right before and after for the New Jersey native. The former mayor is tapping into his grassroots days by making every minute on the trail count -- proving there really is no such thing as a free lunch when it comes to making it onto the big stage in a pool of over 20.