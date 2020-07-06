ICYMI: Top takeaways from this week's "Face the Nation": Local leaders on new COVID spike stress

This week on "Face the Nation", a disturbing 4th of July weekend as the coronavirus wildfire continues to spread and the president's fiery rhetoric divided, rather than united, America.

Here's the big takeaways from Sunday's episode of "Face the Nation"

1. Mayors in COVID-19 hot spots speak on spikes

Houston mayor warns hospital system close to "overwhelmed" amid COVID spike

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner warns that his city's hospital system could be "overwhelmed" in about two weeks if the current rate of infection and hospitalization due to COVID-19 continues. He said there are enough beds for patients but they will not be enough doctors, nurses and medical professionals to treat them. The Mayor traces back the outbreak to the second week in May which is when he says cases started to increase.

traces back the spike in COVID19 positivity rates to "late May, early June" which is when he says his residents "let their guard down." He pins that on the Black Lives Matter protests, which he said, "had a lot to do with it" as well as young kids going to parties. The Mayor said he is taking stringent actions such as instituting a curfew, mandating mask wearing, shutting down the beaches over the holiday weekend, and stopping alcohol sales at 8pm at hotels in order to stop the spread. It is not just an infection spike, people are getting very ill.

"We have had- seen an increase in the number of hospitalizations. We have seen an increase in the number of ICUs and also an increase in the number of ventilations simply because we have a- more of our people are actually testing positive, which indicates more of the people of Miami-Dade County are coming up with COVID-19. And so when you have more, you obviously will have more hospitalizations, more ICUs, more respirators, and unfortunately, you'll have more fatalities."

Why what the Mayors say matters: The virus is spreading. It is not just infecting people but it is getting them so ill that they have to be hospitalized. These eyewitness accounts on the ground contradict President Trump's message to the country that 99% of COVID-19 cases are "totally harmless."

2. Gottlieb issues starkest warning yet on COVID-19

Gottlieb says U.S. "right back where we were" at earlier peak of coronavirus outbreak





Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb issued one of the most concerning forecasts that he has delivered on FTN in the course of this pandemic along with a call for government action. He said "it's not a clear line of sight on how we're going to get this under control."

: With no clear line of sight to get the virus under control, former FDA commission said Americans will become more dependent on technology to solve the problem. He issued a call to action but warned that he does not see the political will necessary to jump start a pipeline of necessary drug production to treat patients. Virus lethality vs. deaths due to virus : What's the most accurate read of where we are today? Gottlieb warned that the total number of deaths due to COVID19 is about to go up as hospitalizations start to spike again. The good news is that since more is known about the virus now than when it first hit the U.S., the doctors treating patients in new outbreaks do have the benefit of more tools and knowledge than they did a few months ago. For the most accurate view, Dr. Gottlieb advised it is important to separate the total number of deaths from the actual case fatality rate.

Gottlieb also did not understand what President Trump was talking about when he claimed that 99% of COVID-19 cases at "totally harmless."

was talking about when he claimed that 99% of COVID-19 cases at "totally harmless." What Gottlieb said: "Well, I'm not really sure what he's referring to. He might be referring to the number of people who get hospitalized based on the number of people who get infected, which is probably less than five percent when you count all the asymptomatic infection and infection in young people that might not be- be getting diagnosed. But certainly more than 1% of people get serious illness from this. About 60% of people who get infected become symptomatic. About 10 to 15% of them will develop some form of COVID pneumonia and somewhere around two to 5% might get hospitalized, depending on what the age mix is of- of the people who are getting infected. So this is still a pretty bad virus."

3. Zandi: COVID spikes make for harder impact on overall economy

Zandi predicts job numbers will be "meaningfully worse" in July amid COVID spikes

Moody's Analytics Chief economist Mark Zandi pointed out that the states where there are COVID-19 spikes have a massive impact on the overall U.S. economy. He estimates that California, Texas, Florida and Arizona account for "over a fifth of the economy, probably closer to a third of the economy."

Why it matters: "If Congress and administration don't get it together in the next few weeks before Congress goes away on its August recess, I fear we're going back into recession because the economy needs a lot of help," says Zandi.

"If Congress and administration don't get it together in the next few weeks before Congress goes away on its August recess, I fear we're going back into recession because the economy needs a lot of help," says Zandi. Specifically, what needs to happen: "They have to provide support through- to- support for child care on the other side- during the pandemic and once schools, during the summer and if schools don't reopen. So there has to be additional support there. You know, there's different ways of providing that support, direct aid to people who are unemployed or, you know, through unemployment insurance or through the tax code. There is a child tax credit that could be used to make it refundable to different households so that they can get cash back if they have child care needs. But, you know, all those things need to be part of any additional support that Congress comes forward with. And hopefully, again, they come forward with that quickly here. "

4. Travel industry's future according to TripAdvisor

Tripadvisor CEO says most users are focused on safety when booking travel

According to TripAdvisor CEO Stephen Kaufer , Americans who can afford to travel this summer are most concerned about the safety of a potential trip. In other words, how businesses handle the COVID19 safety risk connects to consumers' willingness to spend money with them. Would President Trump's idea of giving Americans' a tax credit to travel make a difference?

