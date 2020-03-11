3 TSA agents at San Jose airport test positive for coronavirus

Three Transportation Security Administration agents who work at Mineta San Jose International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus, the airport confirmed early Wednesday. The three officers are currently receiving medical care and all other TSA employees they've been in contact with over the past two weeks are now quarantined at home, the TSA said.

SJC has been informed by @TSA that 3 TSA employees have tested positive for #COVID-19. The safety & health of our employees and the traveling public are #1. We continue to follow @HealthySCC guidance for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and remain open for business. #SJCUpdates pic.twitter.com/QtSdEU8AI6 — Mineta San Jose International Airport (@FlySJC) March 11, 2020

CBS station KPIX reports that airport screening checkpoints remain open at Mineta San Jose. TSA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Dept. of Public Health as well as the Santa Clara County Public Health Dept. to monitor the situation.

"The safety and health of our employees and the traveling public are #1," the airport said on Twitter following the TSA news. The airport remains open for business following mandates and guidelines provided by Santa Clara County public health officials.

TSA said it will provide updates as more information becomes available.

There were more than 1,000 cases in the U.S. as of Wednesday, eight times more than just a week earlier. At least 32 people have died of the virus nationwide, and there are cases in 37 states — 15 of which have declared emergencies — and Washington D.C.