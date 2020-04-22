Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Wednesday at 5 p.m. After weeks of intense negotiations between the Trump administration and congressional Democrats, the Senate on Tuesday passed a $484 billion relief package that will replenish the quickly-depleted loan program for small businesses ailing because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure, which also includes $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for testing, now heads to the House, which is set to vote on the package Thursday.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing today

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Wednesday, April 22, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

House leaders have asked any member who is able to return to Washington for a meeting Thursday, during which they will also consider a change in House rules to allow for voting by proxy.

President Trump had urged Congress to pass the emergency measure and said discussions on a phase 4 legislative package would begin after he signed the legislation into law.

The president has also provided more details about his executive action, which he announced Monday night, halting immigration into the U.S. because of the coronavirus crisis. Mr. Trump told reporters Tuesday his directive will suspend the processing of certain visas for 60 days