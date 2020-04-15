Watch live: White House Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Wednesday at 5 p.m. President Trump has faced criticism for his handling of the coronavirus crisis in the early days of the epidemic, but has put the blame on China and the World Health Organization.

On Tuesday, the president said his administration will withhold funding to the agency "while a review is conducted to assess the WHO's role in severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus."

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2020

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a statement Tuesday night saying it's "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," while other nations defended the WHO.

There have been nearly 2 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, including more than 600,000 in the U.S.