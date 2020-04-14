Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give update on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Tuesday at 5 p.m. The death toll from the coronavirus continues to climb and on Tuesday morning was nearing 24,000 in the U.S.

President Trump said Monday his administration will soon release guidelines for how states can start reopening their economies. He told reporters that as president, he has "total" authority, and the decision on when to reboot the economy lies with him. But governors, who were responsible for issuing stay-at-home orders, and constitutional law experts disagree.

"The Constitution does not go out the window in an emergency," Cuomo told CNN in a phone interview. "We don't have a king. We have an elected president."

Governors of states from the East and West Coasts have formed regional coalitions to study when it's best to begin easing restrictions put in place to curtail the spread of the coronavirus.