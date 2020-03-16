What stores are closing due to the coronavirus
The growing coronavirus pandemic has halted sporting events, shuttered schools and battered the travel industry. Yet few sectors of the economy may be more vulnerable to the disruption caused by the outbreak than retailers — a business that, despite the rise of ecommerce, still depends on luring customers out of their homes and into stores.
Some players, such as Apple and Urban Outfitters, are closing their doors altogether as they try to sit out the crisis; others are reducing their hours. Read on to learn how some of America's best-known retailers are responding to the emerging public health crisis.
Abercrombie & Fitch
The Ohio-based clothing store said it is closing all U.S. stores until March 28, while its online site will remain open. A&F subsidiaries Hollister and Gilly Hicks are also closed.
Apple
The maker of iPhones and MacBooks said it will close all retail stores until March 27.
Everlane
The clothing store has closed its locations but will keep its online store open, according to an Instagram post.
Fossil
The watch retailer has closed all U.S. stores until March 28.
Gap
The clothing company has closed 100 stores and reduced hours at its other U.S. locations.
Glossier
The makeup store said it will close all its locations until at least March 26 and delay a new store opening in Arizona.
IKEA
The Swedish furniture store has closed all 50 store locations and its planning studio in New York City.
JCPenney
The department store has reduced its hours so that locations close at 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 6 p.m. on Sundays. Six stores in Puerto Rico are temporarily closed.
Kohl's
The clothing store has reduced its hours at all locations to become 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
Kroger
The grocery chain is reducing its hours at locations in the Midwest and the South.
Lululemon
The athletic apparel store has closed its U.S. stores until March 27.
Lush Cosmetics
All 258 Lush stores across Canada and the U.S. will be temporarily closed until March 29, the company's owners said.
Macy's
The department store chain will be closed until March 31. That includes Bloomingdale's, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy's stores.
Microsoft
The computer store's retail locations will be closed worldwide indefinitely, the company announced.
Nike
Nike has closed all of its stores worldwide until March 27.
Nordstrom
The upscale clothing chain will be closed for two weeks, the company announced.
Outdoor Voices
The clothing store will be closed until March 27.
Party City
Store locations are closed until March 31.
Patagonia
Outdoor gear company Patagonia has closed its physical stores and online portal.
Peloton
All Peloton retail locations worldwide are closed until March 29, but employees will continue delivering its exercise bikes to people's homes.
Publix
All store locations close at 8 p.m. until further notice at this Florida-based grocery store.
Reformation
The women's clothing store said on Instagram it's closing all stores — it didn't give a date for re-opening.
REI
All 167 Recreational Equipment stores will be closed until March 27.
Sephora
The beauty store has closed its retail locations until April 3 but is keeping its online portal open.
Sprint
The cell phone service provider has closed some of its locations and reduced the hours at others to 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Starbucks
Starbucks will close stores in areas like Seattle that are seeing wider coronavirus outbreaks. Elsewhere, the coffee chain will only serve customers "to go" in the U.S. and Canada.
T-Mobile
The cell phone service provider has closed all its indoor mall locations until further notice, including Metro by T-Mobile stores.
Target
Target locations aren't closing, but more workers will be assigned to focus on online orders and parking lot pickups.
Tommy Hilfiger
All Tommy Hilfiger locations are closed until March 29, parent company Phillips-Van Heusen said; that includes its Calvin Klein, Izod and Van Heusen stores, also.
Trader Joe's
The grocery store has modified store hours from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until further notice.
Ulta Beauty
The makeup retailer has closed its stores until March 31.
Under Armour
The athletic clothing store has closed all U.S. stores until March 28.
Urban Outfitters
The clothing store has closed all of its locations until further notice. Sister stores Free People and Anthropologie are closed until March 28.
Victoria's Secret
All Victoria's Secret locations will be closed until March 29, said corporate owner L Brands; that includes Bath & Body Works and PINK stores.
Walmart
Walmart has reduced its hours to 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. until further notice.
Warby Parker
The eyeglasses retailer has closed all stores until March 27.
Williams-Sonoma
The home goods store has closed all its locations in the U.S. and Canada until April 2 and will leave its online portal open.