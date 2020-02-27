Dow falls more than 800 points on coronavirus concerns

Stocks are poised for a sixth day of losses amid fears of the widening coronavirus outbreak.

If the disease becomes a pandemic, the U.S. faces a higher risk of recession, some economists say.

Microsoft became the second big tech company following Apple to warn that the covid-19 disease will hurt its financials.

Stocks are cratering, extending a six-day losing streak that has lopped more than $2 trillion from equities amid growing fears about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

An hour after markets opened, the Dow had plunged 812 points, or more than 9%, to 26,145. The S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq also both fell more than 3%.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday announced the first possible case of community spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. The California patient reportedly did not have relevant travel history or exposure to another patient before getting diagnosed.

"Equity markets have recovered from a brief stability yesterday and are continuing to sell off this morning, driven apparently by fears of a coronavirus pandemic and by worries that policies to contain the virus will slaughter global economic activity," Carl Weinberg of High Frequency Economics told investors in a note.

Businesses are changing plans and reporting disruptions as the outbreak widens:

Microsoft on Wednesday became the second major tech company after Apple to warn the coronavirus will dent its financial results.

Nestle has told employees to suspend business travel.

Airlines are preparing for bit hits, with some Asian airlines asking employees to take three weeks of unpaid leave.

While President Donald Trump on Wednesday appealed for calm and insisted the country is "very, very ready" to tackle the deadly disease even if it starts to spread more widely inside the U.S., investors are weighing the growing impact on businesses and economic activity.

Hospitals preparing for coronavirus outbreak in U.S.

"The coronavirus has been a body blow to the Chinese economy, which now threatens to take out the entire global economy," wrote Moody's Analytics' Mark Zandi in a research note. "A global recession is likely if COVID-19 becomes a pandemic, and the odds of that are uncomfortably high and rising with infections surging in Italy and Korea."

The World Health Organization for now is declining to label the disease a pandemic and continues to say there's time to rein in the outbreak. Yet measures to contain the disease could also impact the U.S. economy, such as if businesses cancel conferences and employees' travel plans. Some of the world's biggest employers, such as Nestle, are advising their workers to suspend business trips, Bloomberg News reports.