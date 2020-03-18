Some schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year. Here's what to expect if it happens in your district

Just as millions of Americans started adjusting to working from home, they had to get used to some new and unruly "coworkers": Their kids. The coronavirus outbreak has shuttered businesses and schools across the country, forcing parents to rise to the multitasking challenge of working from home and teaching their kids.

The situation is going to continue for a while, as some schools now plan to stay closed for the rest of the school year.

In California, where some northern counties are under a shelter in place order, Governor Gavin Newsom said most schools in the state won't reopen this school year. "Don't anticipate schools are going to open up in a week," Newsom said Tuesday, CBS SF Bay Area reports. "It's unlikely that many of these schools — few if any — will open before the summer break."

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that schools in that state would remain closed for the remainder of the semester, and a group of experts would develop a comprehensive education plan for students.

In Florida, schools will remain closed until at least April 15, and educational calendars may be extended until June 30. School districts were encouraged to operate through virtual lessons or other non-classroom-based means, according to a press release from the Florida Department of Education. State tests have been canceled and will not be considered when assessing students' grades and whether or not they should advance to the next grade level or graduate.

Many school schools across the country have been closed indefinitely in response to the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Some parents are now balancing working from home and teaching their kids. Karen Ducey / Getty Images

Many communities have implemented plans to help assist families whose lives are being disrupted by school closures. Some districts are providing meals for kids who relied on free breakfast and lunch from school. Many schools have also created online teaching plans for at-home learning.

President Trump said Monday that the coronavirus crisis could last into the summer, perhaps through July or August, an indication that the widespread nationwide slowdown in response to the virus is just beginning.

For parents who can't work from home, or those who are now balancing their own jobs with homeschooling their children, indefinite school closures can pose challenges.

In New York, officials are working on remote education alternatives — as well as a physical location for the children of crucial public servants like health care workers, transit workers and first responders, CBS New York reports.

In Arizona, where schools are also closed, some YMCA locations and some Boys and Girl Clubs are open for emergency child care, according to CBS affiliate KPHO. Parents in other states can check with local organizations like these for emergency child care resources.

There are also a growing number of online resources that parents can utilize during challenging isolation days. Google Arts & Culture provides virtual museum tours and Scholastic is offering free day-by-day projects to keep kids' minds active at home.

The Kennedy Center is also posting daily "Lunch Doodle" videos hosted by beloved children's book author Mo Willems. So while mom or dad is busy with a conference call, kids can enjoy a virtual art lesson.

And to help brighten up these difficult days, some singers are sharing at-home concerts on social media.