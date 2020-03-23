3 workers at facilities housing migrant kids in U.S. custody test positive for coronavirus

Three staff members at facilities that care for unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. custody, as well as one foster parent, have now tested positive for the coronavirus, federal officials said Monday.

The three staff members work at two different facilities in New York that house migrant children in the custody of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, or ORR, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services. The foster parent is in Washington state, one of the epicenters of the pandemic in the U.S.

ORR's medical team and the affected facilities are currently coordinating with local public health authorities on "appropriate quarantine measures" stemming from the new cases, agency officials said in a statement to CBS News.

A dozen migrant children in U.S. custody have been tested for the virus, ORR officials said Monday. Five results came back negative and the rest are pending.

The Trump administration also announced on Monday it had stopped placing migrant children in New York because of the global public health crisis. It had previously halted the practice in California and Washington.

ORR is currently holding about 3,600 unaccompanied migrant children.