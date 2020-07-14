Tougher rules, new lockdowns around the world as COVID spreads

Brisbane, Australia — An Australian state is toughening its punishments for anyone caught violating coronavirus quarantines, including jailing rule breakers for up to six months. The new warning comes amid rising virus cases worldwide and violations of restrictions that are now being further tightened in many places battling to contain COVID-19 infections.

The current set of fines for breaking a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine for some visitors or lying about their whereabouts "appears not to be enough" in some cases, Queensland state Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

With higher fines and a threat of six months' imprisonment, "I hope that will demonstrate to the public just how serious we are about enforcing these measures," Miles said.

Police check drivers at the Gold Coast Highway checkpoint, July 10, 2020, in Coolangatta, Queensland, Australia. Queensland's borders were to reopen to interstate travelers from midday on Friday, with the exception of visitors from Victoria state. Matt Roberts/Getty

Health experts have warned that outbreaks that had been brought under control with shutdowns and other forms of social distancing were likely to flare again as precautions were relaxed.

The ebb and flow of the pandemic has governments scrambling to quash new outbreaks while attempting to salvage economies from the devastation of long shutdowns and travel restrictions.

Hong Kong closes Disney

Disney officials announced that Hong Kong Disneyland Park is closing Wednesday until further notice following the city's decision to ban public gatherings of more than four people to combat newly spreading infections.

Employees wearing protective face masks walk towards Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Resort on June 18, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. Billy H.C. Kwok/Getty

Hong Kong's leader, Carrie Lam, announced new coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday after 41 out of 52 newly reported infections were locally transmitted cases. Hong Kong has reported 250 new cases since July 6. Lam urged the private sector to put in place work-from-home arrangements for employees.

Thailand tightens the rules

In Thailand, where there have been no reports of locally transmitted cases for seven weeks, authorities have revised rules governing visitors from abroad after a breakdown in screening led to two infected foreigners posing a possible risk to public health.

The government said Tuesday that diplomats will be asked to stay in state-supervised quarantine for 14 days, instead of self-isolating. And it is postponing the recently allowed entry of some foreign visitors so procedures can be changed.

"I am angry because this shouldn't happen. They should have been quarantined, same as Thais who travel back have to be quarantined for 14 days. Why should this group of people get the privilege to skip quarantine?" said Panpen Sakulkru, a company manager who was among hundreds who lined up for virus tests in the Thai city of Rayong on Tuesday.

The cases that caused concern involved a member of an Egyptian military group and the young daughter of a foreign diplomat whose family returned from Sudan. Thai authorities revoked landing permission for eight Egyptian flights, and some schools and a mall were closed in the eastern province where the Egyptian man may have had contacts.

New local lockdowns in India

India, which has the third-most cases after the U.S. and Brazil, was rapidly nearing 1 million cases with a jump of more than 28,000 reported Tuesday. It now has more than 906,000 and accumulated more than 100,000 in just four days.

Its nationwide lockdown has largely ended, but the recent spikes have prompted several big cities, and now one state, to reimpose partial lockdowns.

A boy wearing a facemask runs inside a ward at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) Village sports complex, temporarily converted into COVID-19 coronavirus care centre, in New Delhi on July 14, 2020. MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty

The northern state of Bihar, with its population of about 125 million people, was to go back under a 15-day lockdown to combat the spread of the virus, an official announced Tuesday.

"Bihar government has decided on a 15-day lockdown from July 16 to July 31. All city municipalities, district headquarters, block headquarters will stay under lockdown. The guidelines are being finalised," Bihar's deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi said in a tweet.

A 10-day lockdown that began Tuesday in the southern city of Pune will allow only essential businesses such as milk shops, pharmacies, clinics and emergency services to open.

South Africa re-bans booze

South Africa imposed tighter restrictions including a ban on alcohol sales, mandatory face masks in public places and an overnight curfew, as a surge in new infections pushed it into the 10 worst-affected countries with nearly 300,000 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins tally.