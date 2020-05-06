KISS frontman Gene Simmons calls out fans who say face masks don't protect against coronavirus

Rock legend Gene Simmons will not stand for coronavirus misinformation among his fans. The KISS frontman took to Twitter this week to call out followers who said that wearing face masks will not help stop the spread of the virus.

The ongoing discussion began on Saturday, when Simmons retweeted a photo of a 15-year-old fan wearing a "KISS Army" bandana as a makeshift face mask. "Abby, you rock!" Simmons wrote.

One Twitter user responded, "Except those cloth masks don't keep you safe only a medical mask does and a good one at that."

"You are incorrect and misinformed," Simmons replied. "The idea of cloth masks or any other kind of mask, is not to protect you. It's to protect everybody else around you in case you cough or talk."

In early April, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the voluntary use of non-medical-grade face masks for all Americans. Since then, a number of cities, states and major businesses have adopted requirements for cloth face coverings in public places, along with other social distancing measures.

After the initial argument with Simmons, another follower chimed in, saying, "Face covers don't prevent the spread of viruses. It's more of a psychological thing. It's social pressuring. You are disrespectful if you don't cover your face. It's nonsense."

Simmons responded, "I wish you good health, despite your point of view. Please wear a mask, to prevent your cough, sneeze or other, from infecting people. Be safe, not sorry."

Another fan, whose tweet has been deleted, appeared to argue that there is no need for healthy people to wear masks.

"You need more information," Simmons responded. "You can show no symptoms and STILL have Covid 19, and STILL be spreading the virus to others. WEAR A MASK!" His warning echoes those of public health officials, who say there's growing evidence people can spread the coronavirus even if they don't have any symptoms.

"Sorry Gene, some of us don't have the luxury of mansions, and have to go to work," yet another user said, appearing to anger Simmons.

"This has nothing to do with mansions. Cut it out," he replied. "Just wear masks, to prevent other people from getting whatever it is you may have. And stop the blame game. This affects everyone of us."

Simmons has since sent over two dozen tweets throughout this week attempting to educate his followers. Several of his tweets include links to information from health officials. He also related his own childhood experience with polio to today's pandemic, pleading with his followers to keep each other safe.

"It's not about you. It's about everybody else," he said Monday.

KISS is selling official face masks depicting its four band members on its website, with 100% of the profit being donated to the Global Relief Fund for Live Music Crews.