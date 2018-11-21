Senators demand determination on Saudi crown prince's role in Khashoggi murder

Republican Sen. Bob Corker and Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez, respectively the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent a letter to President Trump demanding he make a determination as to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's role in the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"In light of recent developments, including the Saudi government's acknowledgement that Saudi officials killed Mr. Khashoggi in its Istanbul consulate, we request that your determination specifically address whether Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is responsible for Mr. Khashoggi's murder," the letter says.

The letter requested Mr. Trump investigate the role of the crown prince, known as MBS, under the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. The act allows the president to impose sanctions on a person or country involved in a human rights violation. The investigation is triggered by a letter to the president from the chair and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a letter to Mr. Trump in October, Corker, Menendez and Sens. Lindsey Graham and Patrick Leahy used the Magnitsky Act mechanism to trigger an investigation and sanctions inquiry into Khashoggi's disappearance. The first letter did not specifically refer to MBS.

The CIA has intelligence substantiating an assessment that the crown prince ordered Khashoggi's killing. The CIA's assessment appeared to be largely based on the control held by the crown prince. In other words, the murder could not have been carried out without the knowledge of MBS.

Nonetheless, Mr. Trump released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying, "Our intelligence agencies continue to assess all information, but it could very well be that the Crown Prince had knowledge of this tragic event – maybe he did and maybe he didn't!"

He added, "That being said, we may never know all of the facts surrounding the murder of Mr. Jamal Khashoggi...the United States intends to remain a steadfast partner of Saudi Arabia to ensure the interests of our country, Israel and all other partners in the region."

Mr. Trump told reporters on the White House lawn that Khashoggi's murder was a "shame," but "it is what it is."

"We're not going to give up hundreds of billions of dollars," Mr. Trump said, referring to an arms deal with the Saudis.

He also said, "If we abandon Saudi Arabia, it would be a terrible mistake."