Consumer prices jumped 7% last year, biggest gain since 1982

Inflation soared 7% in 2021, the biggest increase in nearly 40 years, the Labor Department said on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index, which tracks the price of a broad range of goods and services, rose 0.5% in December, down from a 0.8% rise in November. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and gas prices, rose 0.6% in December and 5.5% from a year ago.

Price increases for shelter and used cars drove the surge. Used car and truck prices shot up 37% last year, with the average used vehicle now costing $29,000, according to Edmunds. Shelter costs rose 4.1%, while energy costs increased 29% in December from the year-ago period but dropped from the previous month.

Younger consumers have never experienced this sort of spiraling inflation. The last time prices rose so quickly was in the summer of 1982, as it was cooling off from the double-digit increases of the 1970s.

For much 2021, policymakers described rising prices as "transitory," assuring the public that once snarled supply chains eased up, costs of consumer goods would diminish. But so far, that hasn't happened.

As Americans have ramped up spending on cars, furniture and appliances, surging demand has been by exacerbated by supply shortages of semiconductors and other parts.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told the Senate yesterday that high inflation poses a "severe threat" to restoring the job market to full health. Today there are still nearly 4 million fewer Americans working than there were before the pandemic. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates at least three times this year to cool rising inflation.

