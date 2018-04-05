MMA fighter Conor McGregor's wild outburst caught on video

NEW YORK -- Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee after a news conference for UFC 223, and video footage appears to show the promotion's biggest star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters, injuring at least one scheduled to compete Saturday. Video showed McGregor with a group of people causing chaos Thursday as they took an elevator to the loading dock at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

He can be seen tossing trash cans and being prevented from throwing a barricade at a bus during his unannounced appearance in New York.

The incident was posted on social media:

Conor McGregor. Picks up guard rail. Attempts to throw it at bus. ABSOLUTE CHAOS IN NEW YORK. #UFC223 (Via Felice Herrig's IG story) pic.twitter.com/JYQZD7jtKP — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) April 5, 2018

After Thursday's incident, UFC president Dana White said a warrant was out for McGregor's arrest.

"They are looking for him right now. His plane cannot take off; he cannot leave the state of New York," White said, according to ESPN. "I'm assuming, eventually, if they don't catch him, he'll turn himself in. You can imagine he's going to be sued beyond belief, and this was a real bad career move for him.

"After this disgusting, despicable move, I think everyone's relationship with Conor is going to be not so great," White continued. "Even the police officer who came to me was like 'God, I was a fan of his, too. Not anymore.' This is the type of bad move you make that turns a lot of people off."

CBS Sports writes that New York police are investigating and that no formal arrest warrant had been issued.

McGregor hasn't fought for UFC since November 2016 and was stripped this week by UFC President Dana White of the 155-pound championship he had never defended. White also said this week he did not expect McGregor to attend Saturday's UFC 223 card.

McGregor profanely responded on Twitter and wrote, "You'll strip me of nothing."

McGregor is tight with UFC 223 fighter Artem Lobov, who was involved this week in a scuffle in a hotel with Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov fights Max Holloway for the lightweight championship left vacant by McGregor.

Lobov was yanked from the card and the fight status of Michael Chiesa was unclear after he was sent to the hospital with injuries sustained in the attack.