Coming up Sunday: The latest on campaign 2016, and will the U.S. make a nuclear deal with Iran?

(CBS News) -- Presidential Candidate and former Secretary Hillary Clinton responded to questions over her emails this week telling CNN that, " I've never had a subpoena. There is noth-- again, let's take a deep breath here. Everything I did was permitted by law and regulation" But Republican lawmakers have fired back at Clinton, claiming this was not the case. We'll talk to Speaker of the House Rep. John Boehner (R-Ohio) and get his take on the emails. We'll also ask him about the Republican candidates' distancing themselves from Donald Trump's controversial remarks on immigration.

Democratic Presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' campaign has gained momentum, drawing huge crowds to his latest events. But what are his challenges moving forward? We'll ask him.

A nuclear deal with Iran could be finalized---or could fall apart ---any day now as negotiators move the deadline once again, this time to Monday. Many lawmakers have been critical of the administration's handling of the negotiations, including Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas). Cotton will join us Sunday to discuss his views on a possible deal.

As always our panel of analysts will discuss the week's news. This week we'll be joined by the Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan, Tavis Smiley, host of The Tavis Smiley show on PBS, USA Today's Susan Page, and The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg.

We hope you'll join us for this week's broadcast. Check your local listings.