Coming Up Sunday: Presidential hopefuls Rand Paul and Rick Perry, plus a look at the nation's security

(CBS News) WASHINGTION - Donald Trump seems to be getting most of the attention out on the campaign trail these days. What does that mean for the other 15 candidates in the race for the Republican nomination? Sunday, we'll be joined by Texas Governor Rick Perry, the latest Republican presidential candidate to be criticized by Trump on the campaign trail. Perry, who has called Trump's campaign a "cancer on conservatism," had sharp words for Trump's stance on immigration this week. We'll talk to the former governor about his own record on immigration and ask him why he thinks Trump is leading in the polls.

We'll also be joined by Republican presidential candidate Sen. Rand Paul, R-Kentucky. At a Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing Thursday on the Iran nuclear deal, Paul pushed Secretary of State John Kerry on whether the agreement will actually prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Sunday, we'll ask him about his reservations and what he thinks the U.S. should do about Iran's future.

Plus, Sen. Rand Paul took a chainsaw to the current tax code in a campaign video, pledging to demolish the tax code if elected. What does propose instead of the current?

Also on Sunday, we'll get the latest on the shooting in Lafayette, Louisiana, where a gunman opened fire in a crowded movie theater, killing two people and himself. In the wake of other shootings in the last few weeks, will there be any changes to gun control laws? Senator Joe Manchin, D-West Virgina, will join us Sunday to talk about his efforts to keep guns away from the mentally ill and will also weigh in on the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Turning to the fight against extremism at home and abroad, this week Turkey moved to allow U.S. and coalition forces fighting ISIS to use their air bases. How significant is this development in the effort to degrade and destroy ISIS? We'll be joined by former Obama National Security Adviser Tom Donilon and former House Intelligence Committee chairman Mike Rogers, R-Michigan, to discuss what's next.

Finally, there's a lot to discuss with our panel this week, including the new developments in the Hillary Clinton email controversy. We'll be joined by CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes, John Heilemann of Bloomberg Politics, Wall Street Journal's Gerald Seib, and Jamelle Bouie of Slate.

