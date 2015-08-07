Coming Up Sunday: Presidential Candidates Donald Trump, Bernie Sanders, Carly Fiorina and Ben Carson...plus remembering Ferguson, one year later

(CBS News) -- WASHINGTON All eyes were on Cleveland, Ohio last night, where the 17 GOP candidates battled it out on stage in two contentious debates. While Washington is still sizing up the winners and losers of the debate, many say Carly Fiorina stole the show in the "Happy Hour debate," while it's clear Donald Trump dominated the most time in the top ten debate.

We'll get the reaction from a top Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont. Last night on twitter, he called the GOP "out of touch," and pointed to the lack of discussion about economic inequality, climate change, Citizens United or student debt in the GOP debate. We'll talk to the Senator about his takeaways from the debate and new developments in the race for the Democratic nomination.

And we'll hear from GOP candidate Dr. Ben Carson. Who does he think won the debate? How can he standout in the crowded field? And how he would fare against the Hillary Clinton? "If Hillary is the candidate, which I doubt, that would be a dream come true," he told the debate hosts last night.

This week also marks the one year anniversary of the killing of Michael Brown by police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri, which ignited a national debate about race and policing in America. We'll be joined by NAACP President Cornell William Brooks to hear his take on where we are as a nation, one year later, and the work that remains to be done.

As always, we'll be joined by an all-star panel. We'll be joined this week by USA Today's Susan Page, The New York Times' Jonathan Martin, and The Washington Post's Michael Gerson and Ed O'Keefe.

