Coming up Sunday, March 9 on Face the Nation

(CBS News) -- On the broadcast this Sunday, we'll have a rare interview with Dick Cheney. When Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Georgia in 2008, Cheney vowed that "Russian aggression must not go unanswered." Sunday, we'll ask the former Vice President what he thinks about the current crisis in Ukraine. What should the U.S. do in Ukraine? We'll ask retired Marine Corps Gen. Jim Jones, a former NATO commander in Europe and former national security adviser to President Obama. We'll also talk to former Secretary of State James Baker about the path forward.

Rep. Paul Ryan will also join us this Sunday. Ryan spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington on Thursday, slamming Obama's new budget proposal. "He released his budget this week," Ryan said. "And from the looks of it, he is just doubling down. He is moving further to the left." We'll ask Ryan about his own proposal, his conservative strategy to take on poverty, and his 2016 ambitions.

Finally, we'll take a look at the news of the week with an all-star panel, including Rich Lowry of the National Review, CBS News State Department Correspondent Margaret Brennan, Peter Baker of the New York Times, and Jeffrey Goldberg of Bloomberg View. Hope you'll join us. Check your local listings.