Bob’s Blog: Malaysia Airlines Search Moves Northeast; New Ruling on Players Unions Rocks the NCAA; Obama announces NSA overhaul

This week on Face the Nation, we'll have the very latest on the search for Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, as new analysis from Boeing prompted Australian authorities on Friday to move the search 680 miles northeast to another remote part of the Indian Ocean.

Also this week, the National Labor Relations Board ruled that NCAA basketball players at Northwestern University had a right to form a union, a decision that could upend the world of college sports. NCAA president Mark Emmert will join us on the broadcast in the wake of the ruling. The NCAA is very much against that decision, and we want to hear Emmert's take on what's next for university-level athletics. The Sweet Sixteen is coming up this weekend, so this story is something a lot of people are talking about, and we're going to dive right into it.

We'll also keep you posted on the latest developments from Ukraine, the Obama administration's plans to overhaul the NSA, and the devastating mudslide this week in Washington State.

Gov. Jay Inslee (D-WA) will join us to update viewers on relief efforts in his state to aid victims of a mudslide that has left 90 people missing and a death toll that officials fear may be steep.

Michael Morell, the former Deputy CIA Director and now a CBS News Contributor, and Michael Hayden, the former NSA director, will discuss Obama's proposed NSA reforms, which include rolling back the agency's capacity to collect Americans' phone calls. Gwen Ifill of PBS, Carolyn Ryan of The New York Times, David Ignatius of The Washington Post, and David Gergen of CNN will also provide analysis on all of this week's news.

As Russia continues to appear increasingly bellicose, the good news is that Congress finally passed an aid package for Ukraine on Thursday. I think the strategy now is to go with the sanctions that the U.S. has already put in place as firing a shot across Russia's bow, but if the Russians cross the border, we'll have to come back with even stronger action.

