Coming Up Sunday: Kasich, Graham and O'Malley will Face the Nation

(CBS News) -- The presidential campaign is heating up at the Iowa State fair this weekend as presidential candidates from both sides of the aisle try to gain traction in this pivotal state. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has turned over her private email server to the FBI. How will this latest development in the Clinton email saga affect her bid for the White House? We'll discuss Sunday.

After last week's GOP debate, presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich (R-Ohio) saw a bump in the polls. He's now polling in third place in New Hampshire. But how will he stand out in a field dominated by Donald Trump? We'll ask the Governor.

We'll also talk to Republican presidential candidate Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina). What does he think of Donald Trump? And what does he think about the latest twist in the Hillary Clinton email story? We'll ask him this Sunday.

And with the announcement of the Democratic debate schedule, some Democratic candidates are urging the DNC to add more debates including Former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley (D-Maryland). We'll talk to O'Malley about his concerns and about the Black Lives Matter movement.

Secretary of State John Kerry visited Havana Friday to re-open the US embassy in Cuba, making him the first Secretary of State to visit the country in 70 years. CBS News Foreign Affairs Correspondent Margaret Brennan weighs in on US/Cuba relations then and now in a Reporters Notebook for us.

And as always we'll have analysis from an all-star panel. Joining us this week is The National Journal's Ron Fournier, Washington Post's Robert Costa, Wall Street Journal's Peggy Noonan, Bloomberg's Mark Halperin, and Slate's Jamelle Bouie.

We hope you'll join us. Check your local listings.