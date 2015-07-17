Coming Up Sunday: Historic deal with Iran, and the latest on the shootings in Chattanooga

By Elizabeth Hinson



(CBS News) -- After numerous extensions, a landmark nuclear deal was finally agreed on between Iran and the five world powers this week. Secretary of State John Kerry has been criticized for not walking away from the deal, but he defended it by saying, "I think we have extraordinary accountability, way beyond any other nuclear agreement we've ever made."

Sunday on Face the Nation, we'll sit down with Secretary of State John Kerry and Secretary of Energy Ernest Moniz to talk about next steps, and Iran's future.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the historic agreement, instead calling it a "historic mistake," and adding that the deal "gives Iran every incentive not to change." The Prime Minister will join us Sunday to talk about why he thinks it's so important for Congress to strike down the deal.

Here in the studio to help us break down the agreement will be CBS News State Department Correspondent Margaret Brennan, The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg, and Washington Post's David Ignatius.

We'll also talk about the latest developments in the shootings in Chattanooga where a 24-year-old opened fire at a U.S. Naval Reserve Center, killing four Marines and wounding three other people. The FBI has opened a potential terrorism investigation. We'll talk to Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-California) about what U.S. intelligence can do to prevent attacks like this in the future.

Finally, we'll discuss the aftermath the shootings in Chattanooga and more with Washington Post's Ruth Marcus and Robert Costa, New York Times Magazine's Mark Leibovich, and PBS Newshour's Gwen Ifill.

We hope you'll join us for this week's broadcast. Check your local listings.