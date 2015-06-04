​Coming up Sunday: Gov. Chris Christie, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rick Perry

(CBS News) - On John Dickerson's first broadcast this Sunday, we'll be carrying on a 60 year tradition here at Face the Nation of going straight to the news.

As the race for 2016 heats up, we'll interview New Jersey Governor Chris Christie in New Hampshire, where he's been testing the waters. With ten Republicans already in the race for the White House in 2016 and Florida Governor Jeb Bush set to announce on June 15th, when will Christie jump in?

Former Texas Governor Rick Perry, who made an unsuccessful bid for the Republican nomination in 2012, officially kicked off his campaign on Thursday. We'll ask him why he thinks he can win this go around.

We'll also sit down with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to discuss the policies he's been implementing in the nation's largest city. Mayor de Blasio has yet to publicly support any candidate for president - what does he need to see from Hillary Clinton before he endorses her?

Then we'll turn to this week's news from Boston, where the FBI shot and killed terror suspect Usaama Rahim, who was allegedly planning to behead a police officer. John will sit down with Rep. Michael McCaul, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, to discuss the U.S.'s effort to combat violent extremism around the globe--and here at home.

As always, we have an all-star political panel to break down a busy week in news. Joining us on Sunday are Susan Page of USA Today, Jamelle Bouie of Slate, Ron Fournier of National Journal and CBS News Congressional Correspondent Nancy Cordes. Hope you'll join us.