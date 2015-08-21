Coming Up Sunday: Immigration Debate rages in GOP field, Senator Ted Cruz and Governor Chris Christie on Face the Nation, and a look back at The Civil War

Donald Trump yet again made headlines when he rolled out his immigration plan and called for the end of birthright citizenship protected under the 14th Amendment. "I don't think they have American citizenship, and if you speak to some very, very good lawyers -- and I know some will disagree, but many of them agree with me -- you're going to find they do not have American citizenship," he said about the children of undocumented immigrants who are born in America in an interview with Fox News on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is receiving more criticism for her emails this week from a federal judge saying that she violated government policy.

We'll talk to GOP presidential candidates Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Governor Chris Christie (R-New Jersey) about Mr. Trump's controversial immigration plan and how they plan to set themselves apart in the hotly contested GOP race. Trump also appeared on the cover of TIME Magazine this week, saying about the other Republican candidates, "They're puppets. I'm the only non-puppet in the group." Joining us for this week's panel is TIME's Michael Scherer, who interviewed Trump for the cover story. Politico's Manu Raju and Ruth Marcus and Anne Gearan, both of the Washington Post will also join our panel.

This week in history marks the anniversary of President Andrew Johnson's official proclamation declaring the end of the Civil War, a subject that has captivated Americans for generations.

One hundred and fifty years later, what is the legacy of the Civil War? Sunday on Face the Nation, John Dickerson sits down with legendary documentary filmmaker Ken Burns to discuss his newly re-mastered 1990 television epic The Civil War, which will air over five consecutive nights beginning September 7 on PBS.

We'll also talk to Burns about why he thinks documentaries are as compelling as ever, even in the age of shorter attention spans and a constant stream of information.

