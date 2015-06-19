Coming up Sunday: Reflecting on the Tragedy in Charleston

By Gabrielle Ake

WASHINGTON (CBS News) -- Tragedy struck Charleston this week and the city is still mourning.

Nine are dead after 21-year-old Dylann Roof opened fire during a bible study at Emanuel AME Church. The suspect has been returned to Charleston and many are still trying to make sense of this senseless act. We'll have an update this Sunday from CBS News Justice and Homeland Security correspondent Jeff Pegues, who is on the ground in South Carolina.

Family and friends of the victims are still mourning but many have been trying to discern what this attack means for the country. NAACP President Cornell William Brooks will join us from Charleston this Sunday. We'll also talk to Sen. Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) about the ongoing conversation on racism in America.

For perspective on the killer's mindset, we'll turn to former senior FBI profiler Mary Ellen O'Toole. What warning signs might have been missed? And what should authorities look for to prevent future hate crimes? For more perspective, we'll also talk to Sherrilyn Ifill, President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

Turning to foreign affairs, a new report from the State Department found that terrorism worldwide is on the rise. And a lot is going on -- peace talks underway to resolve the Yemen crisis, and the Iran nuclear negotiations are in their final stages. We'll talk to Rep. Devin Nunes, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, about the emerging threats from ISIS and other militant groups around the world and here at home.

As always we'll be joined by our panel to discuss this week's events. This week we're joined by PBS's Gwen Ifill, David Ignatius and Michael Gerson from the Washington Post, and radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt.

We hope you'll tune in. Check your local listings.