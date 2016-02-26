Coming up Sunday: All eyes on Super Tuesday

(CBS News) -- With Super Tuesday around the corner, the race to the White House is about to pass a critical benchmark. Sunday on Face the Nation, we'll talk to Republican front-runner Donald Trump, who was endorsed by New Jersey Governor Chris Christie on Friday.

We'll also sit down with Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, out on the campaign trail where he's making his case in the key Super Tuesday primary states, including his home state of Texas. What's his plan to stop Donald Trump?

And we'll talk with Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, who's taken a newly aggressive tack in his criticisms of Trump. Will it be enough to arrest the frontrunner's momentum heading into Super Tuesday?

Turning to the Democratic race, we'll talk to Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-VT., about the results in South Carolina and his strategy leading into Super Tuesday. With former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton leading in the polls in most Super Tuesday states, how can Sanders broaden his appeal?

We'll also hear from Democratic strategist David Axelrod, who served as a senior advisor to President Obama. We'll get his reaction to the results in South Carolina and talk to him about what's at stake in the Super Tuesday contests.

Plus, we'll have brand new results from our CBS News Battleground Tracker Poll, and talk to CBS News Elections Director Anthony Salvanto about who's up and who's down in the key primary states of Texas, Virginia and Georgia.

Finally, we'll make sense of a busy week in politics with our panel, including Ruth Marcus of the Washington Post, CBS News Contributor Peggy Noonan of the Wall Street Journal, CBS News Political Analyst Jamelle Bouie of Slate, and Ben Domenech of The Federalist.